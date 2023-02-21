A new organization is not only dedicated to the future of Kankakee County, but is dedicated to helping the next generation have a future in the county. Kankakee County CEO started two years ago with a steering committee and has grown into a program spanning across the community.

“We needed the right people around the table,” said program Ex Officio Nicole Smolkovich, who is also executive director of Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. The foundation is the program’s fiscal sponsor and is in charge of accepting donations.

Kankakee County CEO is part of the national CEO program and shares industry opportunities in the area with high school students. The purpose is to show the next generation of workers that there is opportunity in their hometown.

Recommended for you