Newly-elected and re-elected Kankakee County Board Members are sworn in Monday morning during a special board meeting. Newly-elected District 13 representative Jessica Andrade, second from left, will serve as the first Latino on the board as fellow newly-elected member Peggy Sue Munday, center, adds to the largest number of women on the board in history as nine of the county’s 28 district seats are now represented by a woman board member.
Newly-elected Kankakee County Board Member Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, District 8, at center, is sworn in Monday morning alongside fellow newly-elected and re-elected board members during a special board meeting. Rittmanic-Emme adds to the largest number of women on the board in history as nine of the county’s 28 district seats are now represented by a woman board member.
Andy Wheeler, center, resumes his seat as the Kankakee County Board Chairman on Monday morning after newly-elected and re-elected board members were sworn and voted on chairman and vice chairman during a special board meeting.
Newly-elected Kankakee County Board member Peggy Sue Munday, District 21, places her name plate Monday morning during a special board meeting to swear in newly- and re-elected representatives. Munday is one of nine women elected to the county’s 28 district seats, which is believed to be the largest number of seats held by women in the board's history.
Newly-elected District 13 representative Jessica Andrade, left, claps as the new Kankakee County Board members are welcomed to the board Monday morning during a special board meeting to swear in new and re-elected representatives. Andrade is the first Latino on the board and one of nine women elected to the county’s 28 district seats, which is believed to be the largest number of seats held by women in the board's history.
All 28 members of the Kankakee County Board, including seven new members, were sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Bill Dickenson on Monday in a special meeting in the county administration building.
In addition, Andy Wheeler was re-elected as board chairman, and Matt Alexander-Hildebrand was elected vice chairman.
The seven new members are Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, a Republican; Chad Scanlon, a Republican; Jessica Andrade, a Democrat; Amber Turner, a Republican; Jeffery Ashcraft, a Republican; Peggy Sue Munday, a Republican; and Amanda Armer-Irps, a Republican.
Board members retaining their seats are: Antonio Carrico, Aaron Dunnill, Colton Ekhoff and Ray Fairfield, all Republicans; Rosemary Foster, a Democrat; John Fetherling and Roger Hess, both Republicans; Steven Hunter, a Democrat; Craig Long, Chad Miller and Tinker Parker, all Republicans; Patricia Polk, a Democrat; Todd Sirois and Kenneth Smith, both Republicans; Robert Ellington-Snipes, a Democrat; and Joe Swanson, Chris Tholen and Carol Webber, all Republicans.
Larry Kerkstra moves from District 21 to District 23 as a result of the new boundaries that were drawn up earlier this year based on population shifts from the 2020 U.S. Census.
The board includes nine women, four Black members and the first Hispanic member in Andrade.
“Without question, the absolute most diverse board that this county has ever seen,” said Wheeler to the full board after the swearing in. “Just look around. ... You stepped up and you did it, and you’re here to represent your community and your county.”
Alexander-Hildebrand takes over as vice chairman for Sirois and was unanimously approved. Wheeler was elected as chairman by a 26-2 vote, as Snipes and Kerkstra voted against.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
