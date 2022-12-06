All 28 members of the Kankakee County Board, including seven new members, were sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Bill Dickenson on Monday in a special meeting in the county administration building.

In addition, Andy Wheeler was re-elected as board chairman, and Matt Alexander-Hildebrand was elected vice chairman.

The seven new members are Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, a Republican; Chad Scanlon, a Republican; Jessica Andrade, a Democrat; Amber Turner, a Republican; Jeffery Ashcraft, a Republican; Peggy Sue Munday, a Republican; and Amanda Armer-Irps, a Republican.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

