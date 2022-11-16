Women are beginning to take on more of a leadership role on the Kankakee County Board.

After the Nov. 8 election, about one-third of the county board will be comprised by women. Nine of the county’s 28 district seats will be represented by a woman board member, effective at the Dec. 13 board meeting.

This is believed to be the most women ever on the Kankakee County Board.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

