Toward the end of Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting, two board members questioned the residency of fellow board member Robert Ellington-Snipes.

Board member Peggy Sue Munday, who represents District 21 in Bradley, asked for Snipes’ resignation and presented photo evidence of his car being parked outside the Red Roof Inn in Bourbonnais Township on 21 occasions.

“All 28 of us took an oath in December to do the right thing for our districts, not for us personally, but for the county and for our districts,” Munday said. “So part of that includes we have to live in our districts, right, we have to participate and represent our districts as best as possible.”

Recommended for you