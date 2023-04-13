A report detailing the 2022 spending of $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act money was presented Tuesday to the Kankakee County Board.

Jasmyne Humble, the county’s communications director, presented the yearly report.

“We found through the efforts of Jasmyne that if people know about the program, they come to us for those disbursements,” Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “We’ve heard that over and over again that, ‘We just didn’t know that X or Y or Z municipality was doing any of this.’ We come to the county because we have done such a good job of getting that out there.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

