KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board’s executive committee drafted a resolution recommending to Gov. J.B. Pritzker that Kankakee County move from Phase 3 of his reopening plan to Phase 4, sooner rather than later.
“Basically, what we’re recommending in this resolution is that Kankakee County on June 8, based on our own local numbers on using the governor’s exact plan, we move to Phase 4,” board member Jim Byrne said of Tuesday’s action.
The resolution draft, which was amended from its original form, will go to a special full board meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, for a final vote.
Kankakee County Board members Byrne, Colton Ekhoff, Joe Swanson and Brenda Zuccollo first brought the resolution to the May 12 board meeting in an effort get county businesses, which have been shut down since March 21, back up and running.
Pritzker is expected to OK the state moving to Phase 3 on Friday, which says offices, salons and barber shops can open with capacity limits and other safety precautions in place. Face coverings are still required. Any gatherings of 10 or fewer are allowed, and youth sports may hold practices and drills for 10 or fewer people.
The resolution recommends Kankakee County move from Phase 3 to Phase 4 on June 8, with the only exception of wearing of face masks will be strongly recommended but not required.
Phase 4 of Pritzker’s plan says childcare centers and schools, as well as bars and restaurants can reopen, all with safety guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Any gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed.
No date for moving to Phase 4 has been announced.
According to an Associated Press report, “critics have argued Pritzker’s restrictions have been too tough and too broadly applied, causing economic damage in parts of the state not as hard hit by the pandemic. Pritzker said Sunday that the reopening, known as ‘Phase 3’ of his Restore Illinois plan, will bring about 700,000 people in Illinois back to the workplace.”
Before the county board committee amended its resolution, members debated whether it had any teeth and if the county could be held liable.
“I just do not feel comfortable telling people to open up when we know that the governor has the option to pull their state license once it is up for renewal,” board member Roger Hess said. “I understand everything that is going on, and I talked to a lot of the business people in my district. I understand what they’re saying, but I, for one, am not going to say ‘yes, you can reopen,’ and then when their license comes due, the governor says, ‘no, we’re not going to do it.’”
Board chairman Andy Wheeler said, “I will point out nowhere in this resolution does it say the county board is authorizing any business to open.”
“I understand, but we’re giving them the OK,” Hess said.
“Not really, we’re recommending to the governor that we move to Phase 4,” Wheeler said. “That’s what this is saying. … That’s the action here. At no point can we ever tell people that they can reopen. That is some liability that I and the board should not be willing to accept. We have no liability insurance if we tell people they can open, and something happens.”
The committee also added to the resolution that businesses with state licenses open at their own risk, and businesses can also require face mask be used inside their buildings.
