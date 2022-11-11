Kankakee County Board offices

Kankakee County Board

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Kankakee County Board unanimously approved its budget for fiscal year 2023 at its meeting on Wednesday at the county administration building.

The Board OK’d the budget of $36,200,486, which is an increase of just under $4 million from fiscal year ‘22. The ‘23 fiscal year begins Dec. 1 and ends Nov. 30, 2023.

“Obviously, we’re at historic high levels of our fund balances,” Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “We’re way ahead of where we’re at in 2008, which allowed us to do some of these tax breaks that we’re giving people down the road and paying off these bonds early to strengthen our financial position even further.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

