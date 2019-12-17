Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School football coach Derek Hart wants to build on his team’s success in his first year as the Kays qualified for the IHSA state playoffs.
That means building a strong foundation for years to come.
On Dec. 9, Hart presented a plan to the school board to start a Junior Kays Football Program to help feed into the high school program. He told board members the IHSA state champs from Class 4A to Class 8A both had junior league programs.
The junior program would “give our kids the best opportunity to be successful when they get to high school,” he said.
Currently, in Kankakee, students in grade school can play for two longtime local programs, the Kankakee Eastside Bulldogs League and Kankakee Colts Football League.
Several high schools in the Kankakee Valley have junior programs like Hart is proposing for Kankakee.
The next step is an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the high school’s auditorium for interested families and athletes. Hart will discuss details about the program at the meeting, which is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!