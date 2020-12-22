KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council approved its $13.1 million tax levy for the 2020 tax year by a 10-3 vote at its Monday meeting.
Although that’s a 4.6 percent increase from the $12.5 million levy in 2019, homeowners should still see a reduction in the city portion of their tax bills. That’s because property values in Kankakee continue to improve.
The equalized assessed value of property in Kankakee is projected to be $237 million in 2020, which is an increase of $16 million from 2019. That’s a 6.5 percent bump. The previous year the value increased from $210 million to $221 million.
“For three years in a row, the city of Kankakee is lowering the tax rate. And for four years in a row, the equalized assessed valuation, EAV as we commonly refer to it, of the property in the city of Kankakee had an increase in valuation,” city comptroller Elizabeth Kubal said.
So what does that mean for a homeowner in Kankakee? An owner of a $100,000 home will see taxes reduced by approximately $52.
“Last year a $100,000 home with only a general homestead exemption would have paid approximately $1,893 for the city portion [of the tax bill],” Kubal said. “This year that same home, with all things relatively the same regarding assessed valuation, will pay $1,841.”
The city’s tax rate to collect the monies will be $5.52, which is down from $5.67 in 2019. It’s the third year in a row the rate has decreased.
“This is great news that the property tax for Kankakee is going down,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said. “We’re heading in the right direction.”
Kubal said that a property tax bill could be affected also by any remodeling or the value went up because a section of town was reassessed.
“Your taxes might go up just because the value of your home went up,” she said. “If everything stays identically the same as last year, you didn’t do anything and there was no reassessment, your tax bill should come down a small amount.”
The three sections of the tax levy — which totals $13,114,906 — consists of general corporate levy of $7,517,413, the special purpose funds levy of $2,565,500 and the debt service levy.
The main component in the total increase in the levy is funding needed for police and fire pensions at the mandatory, 90 percent minimum contribution level. There was an increase of $1.4 million for both pensions.
“Our pension costs continue to rise substantially each year, which is a very similar story to other municipalities across the state of Illinois,” Kubal said.
