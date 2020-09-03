KANKAKEE — To be in compliance with the state’s new mitigation measures for Region 7, the Kankakee City Council will conduct its meetings via Zoom for the month of September.
“Our team continues to work hard to conduct business in the city, as well as be accessible to the public while things rapidly change under the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in a press release.
Under the new mitigation measures, all meetings, social events and gatherings are to be limited to 25 people or 25% of the overall room capacity indoors.
The city council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, and 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. City council and all committee meetings stream live on Comcast local channel 4, as well as the city’s YouTube channel and website.
“Most municipalities only provide a single platform to view public meetings. We provide multiple platforms for accessibility and transparency,” Wells-Armstrong said. “The City of Kankakee will continue to follow all public health updates to be in compliance and adjust accordingly.”
The meetings will be closed for attendance. Public comments can be submitted until 3 p.m. the day of the meeting. To make a comment, email publiccomment@citykankakee-il.gov.
