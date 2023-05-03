KANKAKEE — It is an event which takes place every two years. Sometimes the process offers little emotion, other times it is filled with it.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, it was a little more on the emotional side as two long-standing aldermen — 7th Ward Alderman Carl Brown and 3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford — attended their last meetings in their official capacity.

And while the two men were honored with words of praise and some gifts and bid farewell to Mayor Chris Curtis, fellow council members and city employees, the evening was also marked with new faces.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you