...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing occasional white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of
25 to 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly
become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday
afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday night.
Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council gave final approval Monday for the city’s 2022 property tax levy.
In total, the city is asking for $9,932,937 for its general corporate fund and special purpose funds, amounting to a 3.3% increase over the 2021 levy of $9.61 million.
When debt service on outstanding general obligation bonds are factored in, the levy will rise about 1.1% from $13.8 million in 2021 to $14,000,292 in 2022.
The 2022 levy represents the fiscal year from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.
The council approved the levy unanimously.
City Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal said during Monday’s council meeting that although the city is levying more money, it is not all bad news for taxpayers.
For the past five years, the city’s tax rate has been declining as its equalized assessed value of property has gone up, she said.
“With these components combined together, the city of Kankakee is requesting $147,640 more than 2021. This request represents only a 1.1% increase [over] last year,” Kubal said. “However, our property tax rate goes from $5.483 [per $100 of equalized assessed valuation] to $5.206, continuing the downward trend.”
Kubal said the city’s EAV increased in 2021 from $236 million to $252.6 million.
In 2022, it rose again to $268.9 million, for an increase of about $16 million or 6.1%
“As property assessments increase, it does drive property taxes to increase a bit as well,” Kubal said. “But each homeowner’s property is worth more in the marketplace than it was, based [on] recent trends. … This is great news to all property owners in the city of Kankakee.”
Kubal said that the city’s new property tax rate means the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $1,422.96. In comparison, last year the owner of a $100,000 home would have paid $1,498.67, approximately $75.71 more.
“The city of Kankakee can only control the city of Kankakee’s portion of the levy,” she said regarding residents’ rising tax bills. “We can’t control all the other taxing bodies.”
Fourth Ward Alderman Lance Marczak said he agreed residents should pay attention to where increases are coming from on their tax bills.
“A lot of people, they’ll look at their tax bill this year and they’ll go, ‘What do you mean? My tax bill didn’t go down?’” he said. “But if you really look at the city of Kankakee’s portion, they’ll see where it’s at.”
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he believes the city has been “very prudent” in using its higher EAV to help residents.
“What I mean by that is, we are using the growth of that EAV to ask for less money,” he said.
Curtis also said the $147,640 rise from last year’s levy was “minimal.”
“Remember, we work with a $32.5 million budget,” he said. “That’s a very, very minimal increase and it also reduces the tax rate. I think that’s a big deal.”
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.