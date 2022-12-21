Our view: A positive sign
Nicholas Holstein

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council gave final approval Monday for the city’s 2022 property tax levy.

In total, the city is asking for $9,932,937 for its general corporate fund and special purpose funds, amounting to a 3.3% increase over the 2021 levy of $9.61 million.

When debt service on outstanding general obligation bonds are factored in, the levy will rise about 1.1% from $13.8 million in 2021 to $14,000,292 in 2022.

