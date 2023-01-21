Victory House in Kankakee (copy)

The Victory House of Kankakee received its final approval on a conditional use permit clearing the way for the operation of the halfway house. The permit for the property at 152 S. Greenwood Ave., was approved by a 13-1 vote.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council granted its final approval for the Victory House of Kankakee, a halfway house set to open in April.

The house will likely provide a residence for eight to 10 men recovering from alcohol and drug addictions.

The final approval for the conditional use permit was granted by a 13-1 vote. Only 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak voted against the permit.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

