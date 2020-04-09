Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee will be broadcasting live for the City Council meeting until further notice as part of the city’s effort to abide by social distancing guidelines.
“As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Kankakee will remain proactive in managing the business of the city,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in a press release. “The council chambers will be closed to the public; however, the meetings will be accessible to the public via broadcast. We will only allow 10 people in the chamber for attendance which will include myself, the city clerk, our legal consultant, and seven of our city council members.
“The seven city council members who are not in attendance will utilize technology to participate virtually. All city council members will have the ability to vote,” she said. “During these unforeseen challenges, the administration recognizes the need to flexible, adaptive, and utilize tools that will continue to move Kankakee Forward.”
You can watch the meetings live on Comcast local Channel 4 or on the city of Kankakee’s website at citykankakee-il.gov/chambervideo.php. To watch videos of city council meetings dating back to April 16, 2018, see the media tab on the city’s website.
City Council meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The public is advised to watch the meeting from home until further notice.
Public comments can be submitted ahead of time via email before each meeting. Public comments will be accepted through 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Please include your full name, address and date in your public comment. Send your public comments via email at publiccomment@citykankakee-il.gov. For additional questions, email support@citykankakee-il.gov.
