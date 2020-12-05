KANKAKEE — City council meetings and all committee meetings for the City of Kankakee will be conducted via Zoom for the remainder of the year. The recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases and Tier 3 mitigations led to the decision, according to a news release from the city administration.
Current mitigation put in place by the state reduces the size of gatherings to 10 people or less in both indoor and outdoor settings.
“This year has been like no other, yet we remain flexible in utilizing the appropriate technology to continue conducting business here in the city,” Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in a news release. “As we navigate this pandemic, we will continue to prioritize public health and safety.”
For this month, city council meetings are set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, and Monday, Dec. 21. To view the City of Kankakee’s calendar for meetings, go to citykankakee-il.gov/citycalendar.php.
Public comments can be submitted until 3 p.m. on the day of each meeting by emailing publiccomment@citykankakee-il.gov. All meetings will continue to be livestreamed on Comcast local channel 4, the City of Kankakee’s YouTube channel and at citykankakee-il.gov under the media tab.
