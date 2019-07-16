KANKAKEE — A $26.8 million budget — with a modest $27,975 cash surplus — was approved by the Kankakee City Council on Monday.
The council approved the 2020 budget by an 11-2 vote. Council members Tyler Tall Jr., D-5, and Dave Crawford, R-3, were the only members to vote against the spending document.
Both members cited the lack of a 2018 audit as the reason for their vote.
The budget, which is $1.8 million higher than the 2019, $25 million budget, was aided by the 2 percent-point increase in the city’s sales tax rate.
In July 2018, the city’s sales tax rate rose from 6.25 percent rate to 8.25 percent.
The increased sales-tax rate has pumped an additional $4.3 million in the budget from July 1, 2018, through March 31, 2019, according to figures recently presented to the Budget Committee.
The city is planning to hire an additional firefighter this year, bringing the force up to 48.
The new firefighter is the main increase in terms of personnel expenses when comparing 2019 to 2020.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said it is likely the new firefighter will be added to the force this fall.
The main increase to this year’s budget expense — the new budget year actually began May 1 — can once again be laid at the doorstep of the police and fire pension funds.
The pensions had been budget-busters for the city for years. The funds are woefully underfunded, and the city has been under court order to fund them property for the past several years.
The police pension increased from $3.07 million last year to $3.9 million this year. The fire pension rose from $3 million last year to $3.7 million.
The $1.5 million pension increase was needed, the administration said, because of the larger numbers of retired public safety employees now pulling their retirements out of the funds.
Regarding the budget, the operation of the police and fire departments are the largest consumers of cash.
The police department expense rose from $10.8 million to $11.8 million. The fire department increase from $7.5 million to $8.3 million.
After the vote, the mayor thanked all involved in putting the spending plan together. She also noted the new budget would soon be placed on the city’s website.
“It’s a good budget. I’m pleased with it. It’s really a credit to have a balanced budget,” she said. “A lot of communities aren’t able to do that.”
