Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee’s Citizens Advisory Board held its first two orientation meetings for new board members in August and September.
The board is a 22-person volunteer board comprised of Kankakee residents, with a few seats reserved for representatives of Kankakee agencies that address quality-of-life issues in the city.
There are 13 members of the board, and the Economic and Community Development Agency still is taking applications to fill the remaining nine positions available.
The board is tasked with exploring challenges in the community, assisting in the planning process for the ECDA, providing insight into local citizen discussions and meetings and promoting better public dissemination of information regarding land use, housing needs and transportation needs.
According to a city press release, the board will be a place to represent one’s community, ward, organization or business while also holding the city of Kankakee accountable to the ECDA’s goals and strategies.
“To assure the city’s efforts are impactful and resources are being appropriately utilized, having a Citizens Advisory Board is essential,” Mayor Chastity-Wells Armstrong said in the release. “The city will continue to seek input from the community and listen to feedback from residents so that our community drives the direction of both policy and practice.”
The Citizens Advisory Board is made up of the following citizens: Patricia Santoyo-Marin, Sasha Wilde, Jose da Silva, Travis Miller, Kim Bacon, Linh Williams, Angela Shea, Courtney Casteel, Kelly Johnson, Morissa Decker, Michael Maloney, Genevra Walters and Judy Todnem.
Residents can watch previous board meetings through the city’s website or find the minutes on the ECDA web page under the “Meeting Information” tab.
To apply to be a part of the Citizens Advisory Board, go to ecda.citykankakee-il.gov/cab-app.php. For more information on the board, go to bit.ly/34SpaYR.
