Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...LAKE IN, PORTER, NEWTON, JASPER, LA SALLE, BENTON, KENDALL, GRUNDY, WILL, KANKAKEE, LIVINGSTON, IROQUOIS AND FORD. * WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 50 MPH. * TIMING...THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 25 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, EXCEPTIONALLY DRY FUELS, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL PROMOTE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS BEHAVIOR OF ANY FIRES. ANY OUTDOOR BURNING IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED TODAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&