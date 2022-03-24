KANKAKEE — The Gift of God Street Church at 660 N. Fifth Ave. in Kankakee was able to make a large donation of backpacks and sleeping bags to the relief effort for Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Gift of God board member Chuck Carnes delivered approximately 1,000 backpacks and 100 sleeping bags to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
The Bradley church has been collecting items and taking them to a shipping warehouse where they will be sent to Poland.
From there, they will be picked up and delivered to the Ukrainian border.
Carnes said about three weeks ago he got a call from Manteno’s Ellen Smith, who along with husband Richard, delivers food for the church. She said that the National Safety Council in Roselle had 1,000 backpacks that it was going to throw away and asked him if they could use them.
Carnes said they could definitely use them. He and Gift of God Pastor Doug Black drove up to Roselle two weeks ago and picked up the backpacks. They distributed some of the backpacks to people in need who came into the church. The backpacks would be filled with toiletries and other necessities for those in need.
Carnes said items they were looking for at the donation site at St. Joseph’s church included backpacks and sleeping bags.
“So that kind of fit into our plan pretty well,” he said.
Carnes said the Gift of God Church had the 100 Army sleeping bags in its attic.
“We found them when we were just kind of cleaning out the attic, trying to arrange things and came across the sleeping bags,” he said. “And we knew [St. Joseph’s] was collecting sleeping bags for Ukraine. I talked to Father Marcin Michalak at St. Joe’s, and he said, ‘Bring ‘em.’ He said they can use the sleeping bags and backpacks.”
Black said he knows they will be put to good use.
“Some of the [Ukrainian] people are out there on the streets now,” he said. “Their homes are gone, blown away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.