...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel impacts will likely ease after 12
PM as snowfall rates diminish and temperatures warm above
freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A four-part Diversity, Equity and Inclusion traning will be held at Kankakee Community College in conjunction with the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.
Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and Kankakee Community College will be collaborating on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training at KCC. Participants will learn how to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion in their organizations.
Trainings will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 22, May 31, Sept. 27 and Dec. 6. Chamber members can attend for free. For prospective members, it’s $25.
The partnership between the chamber and KCC is part of the chamber’s strategic plan for 2022-2024, which has a mission of “supporting and enhancing Kankakee County’s business climate through networking, advocacy and educational opportunities.”
The four-part training will be led by Giselle Hernandez Navarro. For more information and to register, to go bit.ly/3JaFuKq.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.