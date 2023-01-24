KCC campus (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

A four-part Diversity, Equity and Inclusion traning will be held at Kankakee Community College in conjunction with the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and Kankakee Community College will be collaborating on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training at KCC. Participants will learn how to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion in their organizations.

Trainings will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 22, May 31, Sept. 27 and Dec. 6. Chamber members can attend for free. For prospective members, it’s $25.

The partnership between the chamber and KCC is part of the chamber’s strategic plan for 2022-2024, which has a mission of “supporting and enhancing Kankakee County’s business climate through networking, advocacy and educational opportunities.”

