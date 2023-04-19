KANKAKEE — Several members of Kankakee’s downtown business community, including a former longtime Kankakee alderman, pressed the city administration to take action regarding the expanding homeless and day-drinker gatherings in the city’s core.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, business owners; former Alderman Dennis Baron, who has a downtown law practice; property owners; and downtown district management expressed concerns about this growing problem.
It is a problem becoming so crucial, the city may back away from its $100,000 commitment of COVID-19 relief money targeted to aid construction of Fortitude Community Outreach’s permanent shelter.
The matter reached a tipping point late last week when Mayor Chris Curtis had the downtown gazebo and picnic area chained off in an attempt to eliminate a gathering spot for those officials say are consuming alcohol and causing safety issues with fighting, harassment and public urination.
Some residents fear these matters will only intensify as more homeless people are seeking shelter and support at the existing 18-bed Fortitude location in the downtown and then at the planned, new 36-bed Fortitude property which is expected to begin construction yet this spring.
Lisa Garcia, who helps manage the Clock Tower Centre and the PNC Bank properties for owners Mike Pinski and Doug Baum, said people believed to be homeless have found their way into these properties and are sleeping there overnight.
She said the properties, acquired in 2020 with an approximate 50% rate, are now at 90% occupancy, but that success will not continue if this pattern continues.
“When people feel unsafe, that’s when people make changes,” she said.
By “making changes,” she meant leaving the downtown when leases expire.
HOLD BACK FUNDING?
Curtis is considering a special May city council meeting to address this singular issue.
He said after the council meeting that he does not have an answer for this issue, but is well aware that if this issue grows, advances the city’s downtown has made in the past several years could be wiped away.
Curtis said that while the city has earmarked $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money for Fortitude, that money has not yet been transferred.
And it appears Kankakee could hold the key to the majority of municipality funding commitments.
While the village boards for Manteno [$37,669] and St. Anne [$4,200] have approved funding for the shelter construction, others have not yet given final approval.
Fortitude is planning to construct a 4,800-square-foot shelter in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, on property immediately north of the CVS Pharmacy. The total cost of construction is set at $1.2 million.
Fortitude had been hoping to have already started with construction, but funding remains an issue. The property has gained the necessary zoning, so funding remains the lone roadblock.
Dawn Broers, Fortitude’s executive director, said Tuesday the goal is to break ground by May or June. Based on the construction timeline, the location would not be ready until November or December, meaning the Oct. 1 shelter season start date will not be met.
The current shelter season concludes with the final day being April 30.
Broers added that Fortitude’s program is not the reason for the spike in downtown difficulties.
UNPRECEDENTED NUMBERS
Dennis Baron, father of 2nd Ward Alderman Dave Baron, said he has practiced law in downtown Kankakee for 45 years and never experienced what is presently taking place with the number of homeless people or day drinkers gathering within these blocks.
While estimates of day drinkers or homeless people in the downtown area vary, many have said the numbers are approaching the high teens or low 20s. Some report there are as many as 30.
“Never have I seen a situation like this,” Baron said.
He said downtown workers are feeling intimidated and threatened in their work environment.
Baron said opening a larger homeless shelter without providing daytime services will only heighten the growing problem.
Baron noted as more people seek shelter, but do not gain other needed services through the shelter, homeless people “are being set up for failure.”
In addition, the city is having a four-porch swing and trellis structure built in the downtown immediately west of the Kankakee Public Library entrance.
The fear is this attraction will provide another place for this group to congregate.
SHELTER 1ST MISSION
Broers noted Fortitude’s first mission is to provide nighttime shelter.
“Promoting day sheltering before we have a permanent site in which to provide overnight shelter is literally putting the cart before the horse,” she said. “It appears there is an incredibly disconnecting, and illogical, rhetoric growing that our presence as a shelter is causing a problem rather than working toward solving a problem.”
She also said there are other shelters within Kankakee.
Curtis acknowledged again at the council meeting that closing the gazebo is not a solution. But, he added, some action had to be taken as the problem seemed to be only intensifying.
“We are trying to protect all,” he said. “We need a long, hard discussion on this. … I’m trying to protect the downtown people and businesses.”
‘FEVER PITCH’ REACHED
Peggy Mayer, executive director of the Kankakee Development Corporation, the organization which focuses on downtown development, said the city center had made improvements.
She said the presence of homeless people within the downtown is not new. But the numbers, she said, have noticeably grown within the past year.
“And during the last three to four weeks it has reached a new fever pitch,” she said. “This is having a real impact and toll on our downtown, its businesses, our events, our residents and more.”
Mayer said rentals for the depot are significantly down.
“And I get reports regularly from our businesses of people sleeping outside and inside their buildings, urinating on their property, threats and intimidation while panhandling, loitering and shoplifting,” she said.
“This is not sustainable.”
She said the city’s center cannot be the only area to deal with programs like this.
“Homelessness is a 24-hour challenge so an overnight-only shelter is not the solution,” Mayer said. “Downtown Kankakee cannot be the only solution to this issue.”
