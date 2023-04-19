Downtown Gazebo

The now off-limits gazebo is downtown Kankakee. The city is searching for a solution to the growing number of so-called day drinkers and homeless in the downtown business district.

KANKAKEE — Several members of Kankakee’s downtown business community, including a former longtime Kankakee alderman, pressed the city administration to take action regarding the expanding homeless and day-drinker gatherings in the city’s core.

During the public comment portion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, business owners; former Alderman Dennis Baron, who has a downtown law practice; property owners; and downtown district management expressed concerns about this growing problem.

It is a problem becoming so crucial, the city may back away from its $100,000 commitment of COVID-19 relief money targeted to aid construction of Fortitude Community Outreach’s permanent shelter.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

