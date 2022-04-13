KANKAKEE — The first step has been taken toward the sale of pension obligation bonds to fill the gaping hole between proper funding of the Kankakee police and fire pension funds and the current level of the accounts.
At Monday’s Budget Committee meeting, Kankakee City Council members voted 7-0 to move the funding proposal to the full city council for a vote.
The city has settled on a bond sale of approximately $96 million. The sale is targeted to pump $46.2 million into the police pension fund and $46.1 million into the fire fund.
The city owes approximately $55 million to the police pension and $54 million to the fire pension.
The projected contributions will bring each fund up to the state-mandated 90 percent by 2037. The state set the deadline for compliance at 2040.
In addition to the fees for the firm coordinating the bond transactions, the city will also be setting aside $1 million in reserve/escrow accounts for each fund. This measure is being put in place to help meet shortfalls if the bonds do not perform as well as expected at any given point over the 20-year life of the borrowing plan.
The council had been targeting April 18 for the first full council vote on the bond issue, but Mayor Chris Curtis told council members Monday he would have the matter placed on the agenda for its first reading on May 2.
If approved then, the bond sale proposal would be up for its second and final reading on May 16.
Curtis explained there is no need to rush the matter through as the bonds will not be ready to hit the sales market until late June or early July at the earliest. He said by delaying the first vote, it will allow the administration to reach out to various groups and organizations to explain how and why the city is taking this dramatic step.
During the discussion, council members were in agreement that the time to act has come and the longer the city waits to take the bonds to market, the greater the chance interest rates could rise — which they have been doing in the past few months. Such an increase would lead to higher interest payments.
When it comes to selling government bonds, a lower interest rate would mean less money going toward the cost of borrowing money. The city had initially projected that the low interest rates would have meant $20 million less spent on interest. Due to recent spikes of interest rates, that number has dropped by $3 million to $5 million.
“The longer we wait, the less we are going to save,” said Alderman Larry Osenga, R-3. “We are going to continue to shoot ourselves in the foot. If we are going to do this, let’s do it.”
Said Alderman Carl Brown, D-7, “The longer we delay, the more we may lose. I believe we should move forward.”
Kankakee’s police and fire pension have been drastically underfunded for decades. Currently, the police pension fund balance hovers at about $33 million and the firefighter pension is at about $18 million.
