Ever since Nickolas Nolte was a child and was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up the answer never fluctuated — police officer.
Today, Nolte serves as a police officer and as a member of the Illinois Army National Guard. As a police officer, he protects the public, and, as an Army specialist, he protects the country.
SPC Nolte and the nearly 70 other members of the Illinois Army National Guard Kankakee based Company C, 1st Battalion, of the 178th Infantry Regiment, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, have been called to active duty in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. The C-CO 1-178 “Chaos” Company will serve no more than 400 days in Afghanistan.
A mobilization ceremony was held Sunday at the Readiness Center in Kankakee.
Nolte is a graduate of Kankakee High School and joined the Illinois Army National Guard as a junior. He went on to graduate from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and has served as a police office in Rock Falls for two years. He continued to serve in the National Guard during those years.
Nolte, 25, was surrounded by family and friends during the ceremony. By the time he returns, his 16-month-old son, Carson, will be another year older.
“Be safe, and come back home,” Carson’s mother, Kaylene Gibbs, said to Nolte.
Nolte’s parents, Robin and Susan Nolte, of Kankakee, added, “We love him and are very proud of him. It’s going to be a long wait.”
And his dad reminded his only son to also, “Watch everyone else’s back, too.”
During the deployment ceremony, Battalion Commander LTC Matthew Garrison stated, “Our unit is well trained and was picked for this mission because of our training and readiness.”
“Thank you for your dedication to duty,” said Company Commander Cpt. Chadwick Buckner to the members of Charlie Company. “I ask you to remember your training and discipline. You trained long and hard and now you have been called to serve. Remember why you were called to serve. That will act as your north star when you experience trying times. Seek to constantly improve yourselves everyday. Your drive will allow you to excel.”
Buckner added, “I will always be here to support you. I too will constantly seek to improve everyday and strive to be the best leader I can be.”
Buckner also thanked the nearly 400 family members and friends in attendance.
“Thank you to the families for your support and understanding of your soldier’s decision to serve our great nation. I can’t thank you enough,” he said.
“There are only two words I can say – ‘thank you,’ ” said State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee “Thank you for your commitment to freedom, family and community. We support you.”
On behalf of the city of Kankakee, mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong thanked the Charlie Company for their service.
“A members of the National Guard, you are community based, work, attend school, have spouses and children. But you were called to protect us. You were called to a greater cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!