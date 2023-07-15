The Kankakee Area YMCA announced Thursday that it received a $7,500 grant from Comcast to support its Teen Employment Readiness program, which teaches high school and college students digital skills that will help them prepare and compete for internship and employment opportunities.

A recent National Skills Coalition report found that 90% of jobs in Illinois require digital skills, yet, one-third of U.S. workers don’t have the foundational digital skills they need to enter and thrive in today’s workforce.

The report pointed to a digital skills divide. The report also found that closing the digital skills divide can increase workers’ income and reduce costs for employers associated with workforce turnover.

