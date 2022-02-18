Thursday's winter storm left behind less than 5 inches of snow for much of the Kankakee and Iroquois County region.
Kankakee and Bourbonnais saw 4 inches of snow, while Bradley received over 5 inches. Larger amounts had been forecast but the region was spared, while much of northwestern Indiana bore the brunt.
If you plan to enjoy Thursday's snowfall, time is of the essence.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Birk, temperatures in the Kankakee and Iroquois County region are expected to reach into the 40s on Sunday, meaning the light, fluffy snow which has blanketed the region may not be around for long.
Birk said the region is not out of the woods just yet.
He noted a cold front will come through the region later today and drop temperatures into the low 20s. The cold front will also bring with it plenty of wind.
Winds are expected to reach gusts of 40 mph which will result in blowing and drifting snow causing travel in open areas to become somewhat dangerous.
Temperatures are expected to begin climbing late Saturday and the cold front is pushed out of the area by the warm front which will cause snow to melt and leave the region with the slushy remains.
