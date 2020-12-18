KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Pledge for Life Partnership and the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County each received grants for the Drug-Free Communities Support Program.
The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy recently announced the third and final phase of grants.
The Pledge for Life Partnership was awarded a continuation grant for a second five-year cycle, while the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County was awarded the five-year grant for the first time. Each grant totals $625,000 over the five-year period.
“I-KAN, working with both coalitions, is excited to direct these federal dollars to Iroquois and Kankakee counties to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse among our youth,” said I-KAN Regional Superintendent Dr. Gregg Murphy.
DFC program
The DFC program provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use. Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and utilize a variety of environmental strategies to address local substance use problems.
The Pledge for Life Partnership addresses youth substance use in the community. It mobilizes and coordinates public and private resources and initiatives to improve the quality of life for children and their families by making the community safer and healthier, focusing on initiatives to reduce substance abuse, according to a press release.
For 32 years, in collaboration with the I-KAN Regional Office of Education, the Partnership has supported the I-KAN Life Education Center which delivers unique substance abuse prevention curriculums to teach students the skills needed to choose healthy lifestyles, support social and emotional development and avoid the danger caused by abusing alcohol and other dangerous substances including prescription drugs.
The Life Education Center programs are under the direction of Brenda Wetzel. Current Pledge for Life Partnership DFC project coordinator is James Schreiner.
Other yearly activities include billboard contests, teacher best practice awards and public service announcement contests reinforcing youth prevention education, parent communication campaigns, social media campaigns, town hall meetings, teen summits, community events, Youth Advisory Council sponsored activities and Prescription Drug Take Back Days.
Iroquois County grant
The Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County DFC grant will be coordinated through the Iroquois County and was written in partnership with the I-KAN Regional Office of Education.
The Juvenile Justice Council’s major initiatives have included the TIP the Scale parent communication campaign and Youth Prevention Education. Too Good for Drugs is taught at middle and high schools throughout Iroquois County to educate students on the risks of drug use, how to set healthy goals and how to deal with peer pressure
The five-year grant action plan for both Kankakee and Iroquois counties focuses on strengthening collaboration among communities, reducing youth substance use, by utilizing Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America strategies.
