Daily Journal staff report
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement K9 Knight will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
K9 Knight’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
K9 Knight is with Special Agent Tim Banks. K9 Knight and Special Agent Banks graduated the Illinois State Police Canine Class No. 82 on Oct. 30, 2020. It was a 10-week long academy.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided over 4,156 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
