Daily Journal logo

KANKAKEE — The latest National Prescription Take Back Day held Saturday in Kankakee County resulted in about 950 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs turned in for disposal.

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group made the announcement in a press release.

KAMEG, along with the Pledge for Life Partnership, state Rep. Jackie Haas, state Sen. Patrick Joyce, Kankakee County Health Department, Riverside Healthcare and local law enforcement partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you