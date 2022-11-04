...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power
outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn
furniture may blow away.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest gales to 45 kt with a few
storm force gusts to 50 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 12 feet, largest offshore, expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt with a few gale force
gusts to 35 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor, IL to Michigan City, IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
&&
KANKAKEE — The latest National Prescription Take Back Day held Saturday in Kankakee County resulted in about 950 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs turned in for disposal.
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group made the announcement in a press release.
KAMEG, along with the Pledge for Life Partnership, state Rep. Jackie Haas, state Sen. Patrick Joyce, Kankakee County Health Department, Riverside Healthcare and local law enforcement partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
KAMEG Director Clayt Wolfe reported that the event was an overwhelming success, the release said.
KAMEG reminds the public to call KAMEG at 815-933-1710 to report non-emergency information about drug dealing and gang problems.
"We recognize our partnership with the public is important for quality of life issues for our citizens and children," the release said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
