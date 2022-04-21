KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Area Career Center has received a $175,000 grant through a program of U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly’s office.
KACC Executive Director Matt Kelley said the center applied in April 2021 for the grant through the Fiscal Year 2022 Labor, Health and Human Services & Education Appropriation Community Project. The center sought to upgrade equipment and technology related to its curriculum.
“We want to align ourselves with what businesses and industries expect people to walk in the door with,” he said. “We want to provide similar equipment to what students would be using in the field.”
Through the grant, the center will purchase upgraded technology and equipment for the following programs: fire-rescue emergency medical responder, certified nurse assistant training and health occupations, engineering and design, and automotive technology.
The grant will allow KACC to purchase a new arctic compressor for S.C.B.A equipment for its Fire-Rescue-EMS department.
Also on the shopping list are a CNA workstation computer, full electric homecare bed with innerspring mattress, and patient care simulator with ostomy, along with several other medical items.
The grant will also help the automotive class with the purchase of 32-inch tool carts, socket sets, and an intelligent diagnostics and information system.
Another need identified in the grant application was for a career guidance counselor to serve students across the center’s 12 occupational programs.
Kelley said the center was able to hire a guidance counselor at the start of this year before it was known whether the grant funding would be available.
Since the funding came through, the grant will also be used to solidify this position, he said.
Kelley noted that the KACC is the only career center out of 24 in Illinois with an official guidance counselor attached to its staff.
