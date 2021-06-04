KANKAKEE — From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 20, the Knights of Columbus Council #14012 will be hosting a Father’s Day breakfast and brunch buffet at the Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee.
The buffet will include several varieties of pancakes, eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, bacon, sausage, ham, biscuits and gravy, egg casserole and chilaquiles. Mexican dishes are homemade.
Milk, coffee, water and juice will also be available. The cost is $7 per person or $25 for families of four or more.
Proceeds will benefit Lisieux Center improvements. Bring non-perishable items for the food pantry and ticket costs become $6 per person or $20 for families.
