KANKAKEE — The Kankakee-based Knights of Columbus Council 745 have been serving up deep-fried fish and french fries for more than 30 years at its downtown Kankakee banquet hall.
The program’s process has been very consistent during the course of those many years as people arrive, pay for the meal, receive a heaping plate of fish and fries, find a table for dining and enjoy conversation.
Like nearly everything else in the world, the tentacles of the COVID-19 pandemic have left its prints of events big and small. The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry is no different.
After having nearly its entire Lenten season of fish fry dinners canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and its impact on social gatherings, the council has come up with an adjusted plan for the 2021 Lenten season.
Curbside meal deliveries will be offered this year, said council Grand Knight Terry Memenga.
While a socially distanced dining option will be offered this year for the eight scheduled fish fry dinners, the council will also offered curbside meal pickups at its 187 S. Indiana Ave. entrance.
Carryout and curbside service dinners at $10 per plate and dine-in dinners are $11 per meal.
The fish fry events will begin with the first dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17. The K of C has scheduled seven Friday evening fish fry events beginning with Feb. 19 and continuing will the final dinner on April 2.
Meals can be pre-ordered by calling 815-932-2031. Calls for meals are encouraged, but not required, he said.
Memenga noted the fish fry dinners are a chief fundraiser for the council and the organization took a major hit in 2020 when the bulk of those were canceled. The program raises about $10,000 annually for the Knight’s charity fund.
Memenga said all details have not yet been finalized. He said details will also be added to the council’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.