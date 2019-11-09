KANKAKEE — Taxpayers in Kankakee and other towns are paying more and more for police and fire pensions. But a state task force proposes a way to reduce such burdens.
In Kankakee, that proposal could mean more than $275,000 in annual savings on bureaucracy alone. That’s a big chunk of change for the struggling police and fire funds.
Last month, a task force appointed by Gov. J.B Pritzker recommended consolidating the state’s 649 suburban and downstate police and firefighter pension funds into only two. Such a move, the group says, would mean billions more over the next couple decades. It also is expected to cut administrative costs.
The Daily Journal examined local police and fire pension funds to see how their administrative costs compared to their overall net assets.
All of them paid a greater percentage for administration than did the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, or IMRF, which handles pension funds statewide for municipalities and most other local government entities, including counties, townships and park districts.
The Kankakee fire pension fund is among the worst funded in the state — at just 17 percent. It has more retirees collecting benefits than active firefighters paying into it.
According to state pension reports, the Kankakee fire pension fund’s administrative costs in 2018 were 1.07 percent of the total assets of the pension fund. That may not sound like a lot, but it’s a lot more than what IMRF pays — .08 percent.
The Kankakee police pension fund’s administrative costs amounted to .83 percent.
At IMRF’s rate, the city’s administrative spending for police and fire pensions would drop to about $27,000 a year, from $304,000 now. That’s a difference of more than $275,000.
The police pension funds in Bradley and Bourbonnais have lower administrative costs percentage-wise than Kankakee, coming in at .47 percent and .10 percent respectively. Bourbonnais’ savings would be negligible, while Bradley’s would be nearly $70,000 annually.
Administrative costs include investment advice, legal, accounting, actuarial services, state compliance fees and conferences. With 649 police and fire pension funds, there is a lot of duplication in those costs, according to the task force.
Even with all the administration, the police and fire pension funds statewide generated less return from their investments. From 2012 to 2016, they received a 5.1 percent annual average return, compared with 8.3 percent for IMRF and 6.2 percent for other statewide systems.
“Higher returns will ultimately mean a reduction in the required annual employer contribution, and therefore an easing of the burden on taxpayers to pay down the unfunded pension liabilities,” the task force report says.
David Harmon, a former longtime Kankakee fire pension board member and assistant fire chief, said he is in favor of consolidating fire and police pension funds. Such a move, he said, would save on administrative costs.
Harmon also said he is for doing away with local pension boards.
“I think there is too much friendship. If you are deciding on a disability case and you were drinking with the person the night before, it’s just a conflict. You can’t be a trier of fact when it’s someone you’re personally connected to,” he said.
In a news conference, Pritzker said he expected the consolidation effort to run into opposition, specifically from investment managers and others who make money on the 649 small plans, according to a story from Capitol News Illinois.
“I realize that this is going to disrupt their business model, but, frankly, we have to do what’s best for taxpayers of the state,” he said in the Capitol News story. “And that’s why this task force made sure that the special interests weren’t in the room, and the people who are directly affected — the retirees, the first responders themselves and the municipalities themselves — were in the room, as well as financial experts, to make sure they were getting the right plan put forward.”
