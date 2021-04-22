PEORIA — A Bourbonnais man arrested as part of an FBI sting in Bradley in February 2020 has been sentenced on a child sex charge.
A federal jury deliberated for approximately one hour before returning its guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon against Timothy Lyle Dean, 38, for one count of enticement of a minor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Dean arranged to meet an individual whom he believed to be a 14-year-old minor for sexual activity on the dating application Grindr, according to testimony delivered over two days in U.S. District Court.
Sentencing for Dean has been scheduled for Sept. 14 before Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm.
Dean faces statutory penalties of 10 years to life imprisonment. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.
Dean was arrested and charged as a result of an FBI investigation that resulted in the arrest of 15 men in Bradley on child sex charges, according to federal authorities. Eleven of the men were from Kankakee County.
The men, who ranged in age from 21 to 50, were charged in separate complaints with attempted enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity. Some also were charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children.
The sting was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
According to the affidavits filed in support of the complaints, each of the men arrested used various social media applications to contact and engage online with FBI covert employees posing as 14- and 15-year-old minors, both boys and girls. Arrangements were made to meet with the intent to engage in sexual activity, police say.
As the men arrived at or near the designated address in Bradley, they were arrested and taken into custody by FBI special agents, Bradley Police Department, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
