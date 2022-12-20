Jim Rowe (copy)

Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is leading a lawsuit from 58 counties claiming Illinois' SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. 

 Daily Journal/David Volden

KANKAKEE — Arguments were heard Tuesday in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act.

For two-and-a-half hours, Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington listened to both sides argue the merits of their motions.

Cunnington said he will make his decision by Dec. 28.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

