...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions and dangerous travel possible.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will
also be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 45 to 55
mph. Roads may become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night and Friday. Wind
chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for dangerous travel and possible blizzard conditions
along with extreme cold. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts
for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet possible. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a rate
of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet possible. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a rate
of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.
&&
Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is leading a lawsuit from 58 counties claiming Illinois' SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional.
KANKAKEE — Arguments were heard Tuesday in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act.
For two-and-a-half hours, Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington listened to both sides argue the merits of their motions.
Cunnington said he will make his decision by Dec. 28.
“I’d love to have two or three months to go over things,” Cunnington said at the end of the hearing in the Kankakee County Courthouse.
“This is a monumental task. There are so many moveable parts to explore.”
In September, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe along with Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey filed a civil lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Emanuel Christopher Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in their official capacities.
The Illinois Supreme Court consolidated 57 other lawsuits filed by county state’s attorneys in October. Eight more counties have since filed lawsuits. Those were consolidated at the beginning of Tuesday's hearing.
There are 102 counties in Illinois.
The Supreme Court named Rowe, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and the state’s attorneys of Kendall, Vermilion, Sangamon and McHenry counties as the lead counsel.
The SAFE-T Act, or Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act, was signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February 2021.
The hearing came 11 days before a crucial part of the bill, the Pretrial Fairness Act, which will abolish cash bail, will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction based upon the SAFE-T Act violating the Illinois Constitution; violating the single-subject law; violating separation of powers; being unconstitutionally vague; and violating the three-readings requirement, Rowe has said.
Illinois courts might grant a permanent injunction if the party seeking the injunction shows that: It has a clear and ascertainable right in need of protection; it is likely to suffer irreparable harm without relief; and no adequate remedy at law exists.
Pritzker has said the legislation supports police departments with funds and equipment such as body cameras, and that the elimination of cash bail will prevent low-level criminals from sitting in jail for months. Illinois will be the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail.
Read more about the lawsuit in Thursday's Daily Journal.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.