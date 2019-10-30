WILMINGTON — The former road commissioner for Will County’s Wesley Township has been ordered to stay away from one of the township government’s critics.
Last week, a Will County judge issued a no-contact order requiring former road commissioner John Norton to stay 1,000 feet away from resident Connie Forsythe.
But the judge lowered the requirement to 25 feet for township meetings. Despite the relative closeness, Norton is still barred from having any contact with Forsythe at the meetings. The court order lasts one year.
In an interview this week, Norton said the judge issuing the no-contact order did not give her everything she wanted.
“They’re trying to stop me from participating in government. Even the judge recognized that,” Norton said. “I’m not part of the good ol’ boys network.”
This court order is another legal blow for Norton, 54. In August, he was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in the Dollar General in Wilmington. He reportedly got into an argument there with Forsythe, 64, a member of a rival group in township politics.
While Norton generally supports the township’s current board of trustees, Forsythe belongs to a faction that questions the board’s spending practices.
According to a police report, Norton approached Forsythe at the Dollar General with a clenched fist. He moved two feet away from her, repeatedly calling her a “b----,” the report said.
Another customer told police Forsythe did not provoke Norton. The cashier reported Norton was “talking crazy,” including telling her he knew how to kill people and get away with it, police said.
Once customers asked Norton to step aside, he called Forsythe “b----” several more times and blamed her for starting problems in town, according to the police report.
A Wilmington officer later found Norton at his house. Upon seeing the police officer, Norton’s daughter, Sarah Norton, the township clerk, said, “I told you you can’t talk to people that way. ... You deserve to go to jail.”
But Norton did not go to jail. He was handcuffed and placed in a squad car, then released. His case is pending.
In requesting the no-contact order, Forsythe noted the Dollar General incident.
“The lady in front of me in line offered to escort me outside to my car since she thought I was in danger,” Forsythe said in the request.
She said Norton has harassed her in other places and on social media.
In this week’s interview, Norton said he is vying for a vacant seat on the township board. He lost his bid for re-election as road commissioner in 2017.
