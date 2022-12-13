Courts 2.jpg

KANKAKEE — A judge in a federal lawsuit filed by two white Kankakee police sergeants against the city claiming overt racism and political discrimination regarding a 2019 promotion to lieutenant ruled in favor of the city last week.

Tim Kreissler and Paul Berge claimed they were bypassed for the promotion which went to Michael Sneed, a Black sergeant. Sneed was promoted to lieutenant in September 2019 and has been a member of the police department since March 1997. Sneed has since retired.

According to 2019 U.S. Census data, which was cited in the lawsuit, Kankakee’s population was 51.4 percent Caucasian, when including white, Hispanic and Latino residents, and 41.5 percent Black/African American.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

