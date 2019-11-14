KANKAKEE — The five-year intergovernmental agreement between Bradley and the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau is valid and the village’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit was denied Wednesday.
In a court hearing which lasted about 5 minutes, Kankakee County Circuit Court Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski ruled the contract approved April 22 by a 4-3 vote by the Bradley Village Board has not been set aside and this legal case will continue.
The ruling means the CVB has cleared a hurdle to keep its major funding source — the 5 percent hotel and motel taxes generated in Bradley and throughout the county. The money will remain held in an escrow account until there is a final determination in the case.
Immediately after the ruling, the legal counsel for Bradley and the CVB composed a court-requested case management order. The order outlines the future schedule of the case.
A court date on this matter was set for 9 a.m. Jan. 15. Bradley’s attorney, Jamie Boyd, and CVB’s counsel, Joe Cainkar, declined comment on Wednesday’s ruling.
Staci Wilken, CVB executive director, also declined comment.
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said Wednesday’s ruling did not surprise him. He is preparing for an extended legal fight.
“This was not the final nail in the coffin by any means. This is just part of the process,” Watson said. “There is a whole case to be litigated yet. There is more to come. No towel is being thrown in.”
About 90 percent of the CVB’s nearly $900,000 budget comes through hotel taxes and 67 percent of that comes from Bradley-based establishments. Of the 14 hotels and motels within Kankakee County, eight are in Bradley. The others are located in Bourbonnais, Manteno, Momence, Kankakee and unincorporated Kankakee County. Local tourism taxes can only be spent on promotion of tourism and travel.
The intergovernmental agreement, which had been routinely approved in past years, came under fire by then-Bradley Trustee Mike Watson late last year and throughout this year.
Watson questioned how the money generated in Bradley was being used to benefit Bradley. The CVB countered the money was used to promote tourism for all of Kankakee County, not specifically Bradley.
As the battle intensified and the contract needed to be approved prior to April 30, the village board adopted the agreement. The vote was taken as the old board was exiting its term and a new board majority was being sworn into office, which was another point of contention. A tie-breaking vote was cast by then-Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams who resigned April 26, just days after the vote.
At a special village board meeting on April 29, a meeting in which Watson served as the mayor pro tem, the newly seated board voted to withdraw the village from the CVB.
Since Aug. 1, the local hotel taxes have been held by the Kankakee County Treasurer until the matter is resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!