KANKAKEE — Joyce Volkmann loved her family, and she loved jewelry.
The final manager of the family-owned Volkmann’s Diamonds, in the Shoppes at Meadowview complex, Volkmann died July 26 after an extended illness.
“She was a character, a strong-willed person,” said husband, Jeff Yonke. “She lived her life the way she wanted to live.”
A 1976 graduate of Kankakee’s Westview High School, Volkmann was the fourth generation to operate the Kankakee jewelry store.
Started in 1872 by Joyce’s great-grandfather, Henry, she took over management of the store from her father, Walter.
Unfortunately for retailers such as Volkmann’s, the rise in alternative forms of shopping, as well as the growth of large chain outlets, led to struggles for independent jewelers such as Volkmann’s.
Volkmann’s closed the Meadowview store in early 2017.
“She dedicated her life to this business,” her husband said. “She was very passionate about gems and jewels. She tried everything to keep the business alive.
“She just wouldn’t give up. With Joyce, there was always hope for jewelry industry to recover. She just loved it.”
Joyce’s mother, Barb, said her daughter tried many approaches to keep Volkmann’s viable. In the end, however, the business was forced to close.
“I don’t know if her dad could have even kept the store going. It just became so difficult. But she had a passion for nature, and she loved learning about rocks and gemology,” her mother said.
“We had so many memories of family with that store, and she wanted to keep her father’s image going.”
Until her illness, Volkmann had spent the majority of her time in Urbana. The family had once operated a store there as well.
“She was like her dad and her grandfather,” Jeff said. “She believed in quality. She always strived to sell the best diamonds.”
She will be missed.
