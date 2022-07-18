KANKAKEE — Last week, State Senator Patrick Joyce announced school districts throughout the 40th district will be receiving a total of $800,000 for infrastructure improvements, thanks to funds distributed by the Illinois State Board of Education.
“Having a safe, healthy environment for our students to learn is critical for their education,” said Joyce (D-Essex) in a news release. “These grants are a welcome investment in not only the physical structures of our schools but also the overall well-being of the students and teachers that spend so much time there.”
A total of $30 million in 2022 School Maintenance Grants was distributed to districts across the state. To be eligible for the grants, applicants were required to match the state funds and commit to completing proposed projects within two years.
The local schools receiving $50,000 for maintenance projects are:
• Flossmoor SD 161
• Park Forest SD 163
• Homewood Flossmoor CHSD 233
• Speed SEJA #802
• Gardner CCSD 72C
• Gardner S Wilmington Twp HSD 73
• South Wilmington CCSD 74
• Braceville SD 75
• Kankakee Area Career Center
• Herscher CUSD 2
• Bradley SD 61
• St Anne CCSD 256
• St Anne CHSD 302
• Manhattan SD 114
• Peotone CUSD 207U
• Wilmington CUSD 209U
Projects made possible from these grants include updates to heating and cooling, improvements to ventilation, increased accessibility throughout buildings and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.