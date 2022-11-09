KANKAKEE — Incumbent Democratic State Sen. Patrick Joyce will return to Springfield with a well-earned victory over Republican candidate Phil Nagel in the 40th Illinois Senate District.

Joyce, of Essex, collected 35,114 votes to Nagel's 29,398. Joyce collected just over 54% of the vote to gain the two-year term.

A common presence at a variety of Kankakee County events as well as a key supporter for Kankakee River and agricultural issues, Joyce edged Nagel in Joyce's home county by picking up 11,519 votes compared to Nagel, a Braidwood resident, who gained 11,185 votes.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you