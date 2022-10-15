...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
An Illinois state senator since his appointment in November 2019, Sen. Patrick Joyce is being challenged by Braidwood resident Philip Nagel in the Nov. 8 general election.
A Democrat, Joyce, of Essex, and Nagel, a Republican, are seeking a two-year term to represent the 40th District, which includes the majority of Kankakee County, eastern portions of Will and Grundy counties, and a small south-central portion of Cook County.
Questions were emailed to each candidate. Nagel was contacted and emailed, but did not return a completed response to the Daily Journal.
Patrick Joyce
Residence: Essex
Education: Illinois State University, agribusiness degree.
Occupation: Farmer, small business owner, Illinois State Senator since November 2019 [replaced Toi Hutchinson].
High property taxes are a growing concern in Illinois. What can be done to ease government’s reliance on property taxes?
Actions speak louder than words. I was the senate sponsor for the Southland Reactivation Act. This law will take over 3,000 commercial properties that are vacant and stagnant and incentivize reinvestment in those properties to bring them back on the tax rolls which will offset personal property taxes.
My hope is that with a successful pilot this could become a statewide program. Balanced budgets and fiscal responsibility can help increase the state’s portion of your child’s education which lowers your property taxes.
Sixty percent of most property tax bills goes toward your local school. The state budget needs to invest more in our kids and we can do this based on the steps that have been taken to reduce our debt and get our fiscal house in order.
What strategies do you have to halt the exodus of Illinois residents to neighboring states?
The 2020 U.S. Census was rushed and taken during a pandemic. Initial results showed a population loss for the state of Illinois. Further evaluation showed an increase of nearly 250,000 people. The city of Kankakee’s initial results show that the population decreased to 24,100 yet many of our neighborhoods have proven to be undercounted.
Kankakee County is ranked fifth in the nation among small manufacturing economies with $1.6 billion in overseas exports. Will County is the second fastest growing county in the state and ranked first in job creation. The southland is poised for prime growth on the I-57 corridor. Illinois’ economy just surpassed $1 trillion in GDP and is being noticed as a place to invest with six recent credit rating upgrades.
What is the 40th Senate District’s greatest need? What is its greatest strength?
Access to clean drinking water is a concern for residents from South Wilmington to Chicago Heights and from New Lenox to University Park. Municipalities cannot exist without this resource.
Long-term infrastructure conversations are already being addressed and need to continue to be at the forefront. Thankfully we have the Kankakee River and Lake Michigan but the infrastructure needed to get the water to every resident is the challenge.
The district’s geographic location is its greatest strength. The Interstate 57 corridor has great growth potential. Agriculture is the other greatest strength. The economic impact of our ag community is the driving force for the 40th District. The intersection of growth and agriculture needs to proceed with all voices at the table.
