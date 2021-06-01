Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — Illinois Route 102 from U.S. Routes 45/52 in Bourbonnais to the Will County line will get reconstructed next year, State Sen. Patrick Joyce announced last week.
The $5 million project will involve eight miles of the two-lane Route 102, a main connection point between Kankakee and Will counties.
Joyce announced two other projects set for 2022 in his 40th District:
• $1.2 million to improve 1.58 miles of Illinois Route 113 on Lincoln Street in Coal City to the Will County line; and
• $2.4 million to improve 2.53 miles of Western Avenue from US 30 (Lincoln Highway) to Steger Road in Park Forest.
“These local infrastructure investments come at a critical time for our communities and will help build a brighter future through a transportation network that serves all Illinoisans,” Joyce said in a news release.
“By improving road conditions for drivers, we are creating new jobs and giving our community a much-needed economic boost.”
These projects are part of IDOT’s multi-year plan, which defines $20.7 billion in statewide construction projects for the next six fiscal years through Rebuild Illinois. Of that total, $3.32 billion has been identified for projects set to begin in the coming year.
Passed in 2019, the Rebuild Illinois program promotes economic growth by funding projects to update the state’s aging transportation system.
“Rebuild Illinois shows our state’s commitment to improving our state’s aging infrastructure,” Joyce said in the release. “We have a responsibility to repair and maintain our local infrastructure so that residents and visitors can safely access our roads and bridges.”
