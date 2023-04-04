Windy with scattered thunderstorms...locally strong, especially in the morning. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ TO
4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ to 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Along with the strong non-thunderstorm
winds, strong to severe thunderstorms may produce wind gusts of
50 to 60 mph or greater Wednesday morning through early afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
KANKAKEE — While one seat in Kankakee's 7th Ward was sure to change as longtime Alderman Carl Brown did not seek reelection, the ward's second post remind in the hands of Reginald Jones.
Jones, a two-year Democratic alderman who was appointed in September 2021 to fill the unexpired term of Democrat Fred Tetter, defeated Independent candidate Christine Williams on Tuesday by a 68-48 margin, or 59% to 41%.
Jones will be joined by Lenora Noble, also a Democrat, who ran unopposed for the two-year term as Brown did not seek reelection to the 14-member Kankakee City Council.
"I feel relieved, ecstatic," Jones said shortly the final votes were tabulated. "I'm excited about four more years to help the east side again."
Jones conceded the vote total was closer than anticipated, but a victory is a victory.
"She pushed me," he said. "I'm glad to have this first election under my belt. I'm glad it's out of the way. Now I can return to taking care of the business for the people."
The 7th Ward is the city's most eastern portion. There is much happening in this ward in terms of development with the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center property at the Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street.
The city also learned late last week that the I-57 interchange is also set to undergo a $95 million reconstruction, expected to begin in early 2027.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
