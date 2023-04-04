Reginald Jones

Reginald Jones

 File photo

KANKAKEE — While one seat in Kankakee's 7th Ward was sure to change as longtime Alderman Carl Brown did not seek reelection, the ward's second post remind in the hands of Reginald Jones.

Jones, a two-year Democratic alderman who was appointed in September 2021 to fill the unexpired term of Democrat Fred Tetter, defeated Independent candidate Christine Williams on Tuesday by a 68-48 margin, or 59% to 41%.

Jones will be joined by Lenora Noble, also a Democrat, who ran unopposed for the two-year term as Brown did not seek reelection to the 14-member Kankakee City Council.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you