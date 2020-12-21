KANKAKEE — The City of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency will host a public hearing via Zoom for residents at noon Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The ECDA is hosting the hearing to present strategic goals and allocations of funds. The Dec. 22 hearing will focus on the city’s amended 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, amended 2020-2021 Annual Action Plan, amended Citizens Participation Plan, and a draft Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report.
Residents are invited to give feedback and review the ECDA’s plans for community and economic development.
To register for the public hearing, email yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov.
— Daily Journal staff report
