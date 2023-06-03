John Bailey’s world revolves around honey. Well, maybe more so how it’s created than the final product.

You might have seen Bailey, 60, selling his various size bottles and jars of honey as well as some pure beeswax candles every Saturday morning at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market in downtown Kankakee.

“Initially, I just thought it was cool what the [bees] did and seeing what they do and learning how they do it,” he said. “I’m still learning new stuff all the time. The method that I’m doing now I started in ‘89 or ‘90, and it’s all based on their pheromones.”

