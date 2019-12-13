Winners of the 29th Jingle Bell 5k Run and Walk have been announced.
Nearly 400 people participated in this year's event, which raised more than $35,000 for the Arthritis Foundation of Kankakee County.
The fastest male time was clocked by Ben Morgan of Kankakee at 18:06.7. Andrea Clark of Tinley Park was the fastest woman at 22:41.6. You can find complete race results at itsrsacetime.com.
This year’s medical honoree was Dr. Rajeev Puri, a hip, knee, foot and ankle surgeon with OAK Orthopedics. The youth honoree was Breanna Page, 3, on Bonfield, who has been diagnosed with juvenile ideopathic arthritis. Breanna was given a new bicycle.
The top individual fundraiser was Avry Gray with $2,075. The fundraising teams were Breanna’s Bells with $4,025 and OAK Jingle Joggers with $3,770.
Taylor Harper claimed the titled of Ugliest Christmas Sweater, while a group from Manteno High School came dressed as candy canes and gingerbread men were awarded Best Costumes. Also, Manteno claimed the honor of school with the most volunteers.
