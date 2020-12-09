The longtime Christmas Kankakee County tradition of the Jingle Bell Run will continue but with some changes due to the continuing pandemic.
This year’s run and walk will be virtual, meaning you can participate either in your own neighborhood or in any route or park of your choosing. Organizers say there will be no large gathering of participants and no group start in an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible during the pandemic.
This year’s Jingle Bell Run will be the 30th annual in Kankakee County. Over the years, the event has been held at the Meadowview Shopping Center, at Shapiro Developmental Center and, most recently, at Kankakee Community College. The event is a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. Jingle Bell Runs are a national event, with runs and walks being held across the nation in November and December.
Registration for the 2020 event is $35 and can be done by going to jbr.org. Jessica Bearak, executive director for the Arthritis Foundation in Illinois, says that the goal is to sign up 800 participants throughout the state of Illinois. So far, 68 people have signed up for Kankakee. While that number is a fraction of the 400-plus who usually take part, Bearak says the Arthritis Foundation is thankful for those keeping the tradition going.
All participants will receive a package through the mail with this year’s jingle bell shirt, as well as a finisher medal and a sticker.
Across the nation, the Arthritis Foundation has signed up more than 10,000 runners, with a national goal of 20,000. The group also plans to make an entry for the Guinness Book of Records. From 11 a.m. Dec. 12 to 11 a.m. Dec. 13, the Arthritis Foundation will attempt to hold the world’s largest virtual 5k. Participants who are signed up by Dec. 10 will receive an email that day with instructions on how to make their run or walk count toward the record. Runners can get an actual local 5k route by downloading a RunGo app for their smartphone.
Throughout this year, the Arthritis Foundation has switched its activities to a virtual format. Not surprisingly, fundraising is down, even as the organization reaches out to people with arthritis. Bearak says that more than 64,000 people in the first half of 2020 logged onto the foundation’s COVID-19 webpage for information, arthritis.org/cares.
Plans call for the Jingle Bell to return to its normal, in-person format for the 2021 Christmas season. Sponsors, runners and participants have raised nearly $700,000 over the 30 years of local Jingle Bells.
