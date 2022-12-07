KANKAKEE — On a cold, crisp Sunday morning at Kankakee Community College, the 32nd annual Jingle Bell Run was held, and it sprinted past its projected fundraising goal.

The event exceeded its fundraising goal by 40%, raising at least $16,845 for the Arthritis Foundation, about $5,000 more than its $12,000 goal.

An estimated 200 runners, walkers, volunteers and even swimmers from the Kankakee Area YMCA participated. The Jingle Bell Run is the only fundraiser in Kankakee County for the charity.

