Dressed as an elf, Kelly O’Connor, 14, of Kankakee, begins running in the 32nd annual Jingle Bell Run at Kankakee Community College on Sunday morning. About 200 participants helped the event raise $16,845 for the Arthritis Foundation, nearly $5,000 more than its $12,000 goal.
Josh Houberg and his daughter, Aileen, 11, of Buckingham, wear a shared Christmas sweater as they near the finish line Sunday morning during the 32nd annual Jingle Bell Run at Kankakee Community College. About 200 participants helped the event raise $16,845 for the Arthritis Foundation, nearly $5,000 more than its $12,000 goal.
Sunday’s overall winner for the run was Kyler Savini, of Bourbonnais, with a time of 17 minutes, 57.64 seconds. Klarke Goranson, of Manteno, won the women’s race in 20 minutes, 20.9 seconds. Complete results are available on ItsRaceTime.com.
Colorful costumes of all kinds were on display at the holiday-themed event. A group from Manteno High School came as the Island of Misfit Toys from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
One family came with black and white shirts from “A Christmas Story” that showed Ralphie with the bar of soap in his mouth and Team Fra-Gee-Lee on the back. The saying comes from a movie quote in which the dad in the story encounters the word “fragile” on the exterior of a package and said it must be Italian.
The top fundraising teams were Santa’s Healers, $2,225; AMH Healing Hands, $1,130; Anastasia’s Eggnog Nation, $1,120; Kankakee River Running Club, $820; and OAK Orthopedics, $765.
The top fundraising individuals were Avry Gray, $2,030; Debra Ann Caise, $1,130; Darlene Cipcich, $650; Lisa Meehan, $625; and Barbara Mozer, $530.
OAK Orthopedics was the main sponsor this year, with additional sponsorships from Riverside Orthopedic Specialists and Kankakee Nursery. Dr. William Mosenthal, of OAK, was the medical honoree for the event.
The race is staffed by volunteers from local high schools. The schools that brought the most runners and volunteers received cash awards donated by a few longtime Arthritis Foundation adult volunteers.
This year, Manteno High School won a $300 award for bringing 29 students. Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School received $200 for having 16 students. Bishop McNamara Catholic High School students, who assembled the goody bags for the runners and walkers, earned $100 for their school, as did Grant Park High School students, who transported donated soup from the Bennett-Curtis House to KCC and then helped to serve it.
Because of the many in-kind donors who give food and support, virtually every dollar donated or raised in fees goes directly to the cause.
Chicago Dough Company delivered hot pizzas for the event, a gift that continues a 31-year tradition. Donated food and drink also included hot chocolate from Oberweis; soup from the Bennett-Curtis House; sports drinks from Pepsi; water from Culligan; bananas from Jewel and coffee from Green River Water and Beverage.
The support, again donated, by KCC for its facilities; the Hilton Garden Inn, for rooms; the Kankakee Public Works Department; and the Kankakee Fire Department Ambulance helps ensure a safe and smooth event.
This year, prizes were donated by local merchants for the top fundraisers and for the winners of the costume and ugly Christmas sweater contests. Those prizes were given by KCC, Nothing Bundt Cakes, BrickStone Brewery, Splash Valley Aquatic Center, Knack Brewing & Fermentations, Acting Out Theatre Co., Rigo’s Place and the Exploration Station.
This year, too, the goody bags contained only Kankakee County items donated locally. Among those items were bags by Ascension Saint Mary — Kankakee, handwarmers from the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kiwanis peanuts and gummy bears, lip balm from People’s Bank, bandages from Riverside and OAK, pillboxes from OAK, pens from KCC and the YMCA, magnets from First Trust Bank and literature from many local organizations.
