Area libraries will receive nearly $100,000 of the $6 million in COVID response funding being distributed by the state.
The funding is being awarded to those librarians that modified services, transformed spaces and developed resources for their local recovering workforce, according to the office of Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White.
“During the ongoing pandemic, libraries have had to retool their services to match the needs of the community and I am honored to be able to provide funding to allow these libraries to expand access to their patrons,” White said in a news release.
“I applaud the library community in Illinois for their hard work as they continue to provide essential services during this challenging time.”
Local libraries receiving funding are Central Community Unit School District 4, Bradley Public Library District, Central Citizens’ Library District, Coal City Public Library District, Donovan Community Unit School District 3, Limestone Township Library District and Wilmington Public Library District.
A total of $5,740,350 funded 211 academic, school, special and public libraries, all of which received grants ranging from $5,000 to over $1 million.
A combination of funding sources provided through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and Library Services and Technology Act, both from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and state technology funds were used to maximize the statewide impact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.