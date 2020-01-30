MOMENCE — Jerry Morgan, a veteran Daily Journal reporter and editor whose career spanned nearly 35 years, was perhaps better known than the elected officials he wrote about.
Morgan died Tuesday at a Momence nursing home after an extended illness. He was 86.
Morgan’s Journal career began in 1961 and he covered a wide variety of Kankakee County governmental bodies and brought news to the public nearly every day he walked into the newsroom.
He retired from the newspaper in late 1995 at the age of 62. He continued his journalism career as a part-time writer for several years.
“Jerry brought old-school values to The Daily Journal newsroom and to our readers,” said Len R. Small, the Journal’s president and CEO. “His work here greatly benefited the newspaper and the community. Jerry was highly valued for his contributions to the newspaper by my parents [Len and Jean Alice Small].”
During Morgan’s news career, he was at the forefront of significant changes within Kankakee County.
He authored stories on such monumental developments such as Interstate 57’s construction, the birth of Riverside Medical Center and Kankakee Community College. His byline appeared on stories regarding construction of Northfield Square mall and the stores which would be locating under its roof.
He, of course, reported on changing political leadership and how those changes would affect the public.
He wrote about economic decline and recovery. He watched communities rise and fall. Morgan, in effect, had a front-row seat to Kankakee County’s transformation from manufacturing hub to the Rust Belt victim; from Kankakee dominating retail, to Bradley wrestling away that mantle.
“Jerry Morgan was a newsroom presence,” said Phil Angelo, the former longtime managing editor. “He reported on county government, schools and crime. He edited reporters’ copy and helped guide special news sections. He was a loyal member of the Daily Journal for many years.”
Following his time in the military, Morgan entered college and wasn’t quite sure what career path he would follow. He chose newspaper writing.
“He was a legend at the Journal and a legend in Kankakee,” his son, Paul, said on Wednesday. “He put writing stories for the newspaper first many times. Often he would leave our home in the evening as an event was taking place which he needed to cover.”
Paul’s brother, Anthony, said there was never any question that his father had a great love for writing as well as reading.
Anthony said a dream his father often shared was that he would like to author a book. He would start, but quickly stopped. He stopped, Anthony said, because there was something he wanted to read and he abandoned his writing project.
A longtime resident of Kankakee’s eastside Marycrest subdivision, Paul noted his father’s telephone rang with news tips long after his retirement.
In a column written by Angelo upon Morgan’s retirement, Angelo wrote that Jerry was a man of strong opinions and was never shy about expressing them.
“If a reporter wasn’t doing well on a certain story, or wasn’t writing it the way Jerry would have written it, he was sure to let us know,” Angelo wrote in a Dec. 5, 1995, column. “His hair’s turned white, worrying about the rest of us.”
