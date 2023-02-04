Jerry Jarvis

Jerry Jarvis.

MANTENO — The first recollection Manteno-based businessman Francis Smith had of former four-term Manteno Mayor Jerry Jarvis was watching him play basketball as a Manteno High School standout.

Their friendship grew after they left the school and as adults who shared such a strong bond for seeing the once tiny village blossom and grow.

And while the two men shared countless conversations regarding the village and its course for growth, there is one thing Smith knows with absolute certainty.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you